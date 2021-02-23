Vikram Solar Expands Retail Footprint With Telangana Entry

Hyderabad: Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers and a prominent EPC & Rooftop solar solutions provider announced the expansion of its retail footprint into Telangana by partnering with 3S SOLUTIONS, a leading distributor for high quality solar products and services. The announcement was made in presence of Sri N. Janaiah, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation LTD (TSREDCO Ltd). Vikram Solar’s entry into Hyderabad, Telangana is aligned to the company’s retail expansion plans of presence across 300+ cities by end of FY2021.

Vikram Solar also unveiled its latest product offering- The Series 6 modules- Somera and Prexos with next-generation M6 type of cells- a superior, advanced technology module. The new Series 6 modules provide higher power output of up to 505 watt-peak (Wp) and efficiency of more than 21%. The Series 6 modules are also cost-effective as it reduces the overall project cost and increases project-level cost savings for the customers.

Speaking on the occasion Sri N. Janaiah, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of TSREDCO Limited said, “It is my pleasure to be a part of a new initiative that can speed up the green energy transition in Telangana. I strongly believe that Solar is the future and we all have to responsibly move forward to realize India’s green energy potential. I am sure Telangana can lead India’s solar energy revolution, becoming an inspiration for all to follow.”

Mr. Saibaba Vutukuri, Chief Executive Officer, Vikram Solar said, “The state of Telangana has been at the forefront of green energy adoption with enabling policies, incentives for ramping up solar rooftop and unwavering resolve to increase renewable energy share in the state’s energy mix. The state has focused on decentralized distributed solar installation projects for a long time, leading to cost savings on the infrastructure management and also offering residents a choice to switch to solar. Telangana is a front runner in harnessing solar energy and it is an opportune time to enhance our retail presence with our technologically advanced Series 6 modules.”

Vikram Solar’s robust network ensures ready stocks for immediate dispatches and after-sales support. The company currently has a distribution network connecting more than 40 cities, ensuring the availability of its solar products and solutions across 600 regions Pan-India. The company’s regional warehousing capability provides an infrastructure to cater to large volumes of orders.