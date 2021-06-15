Vikarabad: TRS Leader Flouts Lockdown Rules, Hosts Dance Party At Home

Telangana state government imposed strict lockdown rules so as to contain the spread of coronavirus and are taking stringent action against those who have violated the rules.

In a very shocking incident, ruling party TRS leader is in news for flouting lockdown rules. A TRS leader conducted a recording dance program in his house. The incident took place in Vikarabad.

The TRS leader was criticized for violating lockdown restrictions and organizing dance programme at his residence. TRS leader, a resident of Dirsampalli village of Doma mandal conducted a dance programme from night 9 pm till early morning on 11th of this month. The video of leader dancing to the tunes went viral on social media.