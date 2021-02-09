Vikarabad Suicide Note By Ninth Class Student Is So Touching

In a very shocking incident, a girl who has been staying at her maternal grand parent's home committed suicide. The incident took place in Peddemul mandal, Mambar village of Vikarabad district. Going into the details, Renuka, a 14-year-old girl is studying ninth class in ZPHS. A few years ago, her mother died due to some health problem. So, she has been staying with her grandmother, Ananthamma. She is a resident of Mambapur village and has three daughters and one son; amongst them, Venkatamma got married to Hanmanthu and the couple blessed with two daughters and one son. A few days ago, one of the daughters and one son died. After a few days, Venkatamma died.

The family members of Renuka fixed the marriage for her. It is said that the girl is not willing to get married and had requested her grandmother saying that she doesn't want to get married. But her grandmother didn't listen to her. The girl who got hurt with her grand mother's words committed suicide on Monday morning by hanging herself with a sari from the ceiling fan at her house.

Police who received the information from the locals reached the spot. The dead body of the girl has been shifted to government hospital for postmortem. In the suicide letter, Renuka wrote, "She was unable to bear the problems and asked her grand mother to forgive her." Police took over the suicide letter. After the death of Renuka, a pall of gloom descended on Vikarabad.