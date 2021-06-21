Vikarabad: Sons Abandon Mother at Bus Stand, Here's Why

In a heartbreaking incident, an 80-year-old mother was abandoned by her three sons. They left her at a bus stop in Kodangal, Vikarabad district.

The sons wanted to let go off their mother as they wanted to shirk their responsibility. The woman, who was left on the road, fell unconscious after she spent two days without food.

This matter came to light after some people helped her and fed her. After learning about her situation, Kodangal municipal chairman Jagadeeshwar Reddy responded saying she would be moved to a safer place soon.