Vikarabad:In an unfortunate incident, a woman passenger was killed and 10 others injured when a TSRTC bus fell into a gorge on Ananthagiri Hills ghat road in Vikarabad district on Sunday. It is suspected that break failure is said to be the cause behind the mishap.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took up rescue operations. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered by the police and the probe is underway.

