Vikarabad BSP Leader Who Went into Hiding Traced to Mumbai

Vikarabad BSP president Satyamurty along with his two daughters who went into hiding was traced to Mumbai, DSP Shekar Goud announced on Sunday. He will be brought here with the help of Mumbai Police, the DSP said.

The police officer further added that more details will be out only after checking their cell phone and pen drive which they had left at their home. Satyakumar will be asked to cooperate with us in the investigation of the case after his return to home, the police said.

The BSP leader’s wife Annapurna went missing three months ago. She is still untraceable. Satyamurthy lodged a missing complaint with the Tandoor police to find her whereabouts and also started searching for his wife but in vain. Satyamurty’s family had announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakhs for the person who could know information about the lady.

After a selfie video threatening to commit suicide alongwith his children if the police failed to locate his missing wife went viral on social media, the Tandoor police have intensified search operation to trace her.

