Vikarabad : BSP district president Dorisetty Satyamurthy has released a selfie video threatening to commit suicide alongwith his children if the police failed to locate his missing wife. In the video shared on social media, Satyamurthy revealed that he was going underground and threatened to share the location of their bodies if his wife's whereabouts were not traced within 48 hours.

Three months after the BSP leader’s wife Annapurna went missing, she is still untraceable. Satyamurthy lodged a missing person complaint with the Tandoor police and since then started searching for his missing wife but in vain.

Desperate to find Annapurna, Satyamurthy’s family had even announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for the person who can trace her or give information about her. After the selfie video went viral on social media, the Tandur police intensified their investigation and activated their searching network.

