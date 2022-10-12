Vikarabad: Army Jawan Booked for Cheating Girl on Promise of Marriage

Vikarabad: A 20-year-old woman in Doma mandal of Vikarabad has alleged that a 24-year-old Army man from Dadapur has cheated her after promising to marry her.

According to reports, a couple of years ago Ramakrishna, who is serving in the Indian Army and is posted in Addam, became friends with a girl from Ainapur on Facebook. The online friendship soon blossomed into a love affair between them. Soon after returning to his home a week ago, Ramakrishna contacted the girl and they both developed a physical relationship.

The girl’s family stopped Ramakrishna when he was taking out the girl from her home on Monday night. When the girl’s family took Ramakrishna to the village elders, he avoided the talk of marrying the girl. The girl’s family members filed a complaint in the local police station. Later, they claimed that the Sub-Inspector tore the complaint and forced them to leave the police station.

They also alleged that one of the relatives of Ramakrishna is in the police and hence, the police officials refused to register their complaint. Later, the girl’s family members approached the higher authorities and demanded justice for the girl. After hearing their complaint, the higher-ups directed the police officials to register a case against the accused under Sections 376 and 420 of IPC and initiate the investigation process soon.

