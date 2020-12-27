Vikarabad Accident Victims Were Agricultural Workers In Shankarpally Cotton Fields

Vikarabad: Five persons including three women died on the spot after a speeding truck ran over an autorickshaw parked on road side near Izra Chittempally village of Mominpet mandal on Saturday morning. Foggy weather is believed to have one of the contributory factors for the horrible road accident, police said. Four were died on the spot, and one succumbed on the way to hospital.

The victims were all workers on their way to the agricultural fields in Shankarpally for picking cotton. They were waiting for other workers to join them.

Eye-witnesses said an RTC bus stopped on the road in the opposite direction, while the auto was parked on roadside on the other side of the road. The truck coming from the same direction ran over the auto rickshaw leading to instantaneous deaths of four passengers. They were all residents of Izra Chittempally, it was said.

Telangana has been witnessing foggy weather conditions for the last two or three days and visibility, especially in open areas is very poor.