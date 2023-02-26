Vijayawada, Hyderabad Buses Catch Fire in Suryapet, Passengers Safe

Passengers had a narrow escape as the buses they were travelling in caught fire and gutted on the NH 65 at Gumpula of Chivvemla mandal in Suryapet district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The bus was stopped for repairs as it developed a technical snag and asked the passengers to get off the bus to take up repairs. Another bus which was behind stopped to repair the first bus.

The first bus caught fire suddenly due to a spark from the battery. The flames immediately spread to the second bus as well, with flames engulfing both buses in no time.

The two buses were going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

