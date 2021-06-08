Vijayashanti Satire Over KTR Vaccine Remarks

BJP leader Vijayashanti made sensational comments on Telangana MA&UD Minister KTR. She questioned whether KTR knew the actual cost of the vaccine? She further asked, does he have any idea on how the vaccine is being manufactured? She said that vaccines can't be manufactured in hours or days, it has to be prepared following a protocol.

She lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister KCR and said that the central government is working according to a plan and is having a perfect vision. She further added that the vaccination drive started in the month of December last year in other countries whereas in India, it started on January 16th, 2021. More than 25 crore people have been vaccinated to date and it is more than America. She questioned whether KTR knew all these statistics.

Vijayashanthi said that it was a shame on the TRS government which was campaigning against the distribution of vaccines. She said that KCR is blaming the central government stating that it is sending vaccines to other countries and is not giving vaccines to the states. She alleged that there was a huge public outrage over the TRS government's failures in dealing with the coronavirus. To avoid all these, KTR is blaming the centre.

KTR commented on the vaccine crisis. He said that, "The Govt of India had announced that they have allocated Rs 35,000 Cr in the Union Budget for vaccination. Assuming we cover 100% population, we need 272 Cr doses at Rs. 150 Rupees per dose. Don’t know where that allocation has gone now." BJP has challenged KTR to release a white paper on Telangana's vaccination programme timeline since March 2021.