Vijayashanti Satire On KCR's Dalita Bandu Scheme

BJP leader Vijayashanti lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She questioned why did KCR choose Huzurabad to launch Telangana Dalita Scheme. She asserted that KCR is going to launch Telangana Dalita Scheme as a pilot project and is investing Rs. 2,000 crore only in the Huzurabad constituency. She said that the government has already announced Rs.1,200 crore for Dalita Bandhu Scheme.

She further added that there are nearly 20 lakh Dalit families in Telangana and under Dalita Bandhu Scheme, to provide financial aid for all of them, over two lakh crore funds are required. She questioned that does the state has enough budget to give financial aid to Dalits under the scheme?

She said that according to KCR's plan to implement the scheme in the entire state, it would take 165 years. Vijayashanti said that KCR is again going to make a false promise with the Dalita Bandhu scheme just like Dalit CM for Telangana, three acres of land for Dalits. She said that KCR chose Huzurabad to launch the Dalita Bandhu Scheme because the constituency is going to witness bypolls soon. She said that people are intelligent and they know the tactics of CM KCR.