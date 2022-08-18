Vijayashanthi Hints at Being Sidelined By Telangana BJP Leaders?

Hyderabad: Vijayashanti, a member of the BJP's national executive committee, hinted at being sidelined by senior members of the Telangana Unit. Speaking to the media on Thursday after coming out of the Bahujan Ruler Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud anniversary celebrations at the BJP Telangana office at Nampally in the city, she said that party leadership had kept her in a silent mode.

In a caustic tone, Vijayashanthi told the media to go and ask the party leaders why they are not giving her a chance to speak at the party meetings. When asked if she was unhappy, she told them to seek clarification from the party leaders on whether she was happy or not. " I came to attend Sardar Sarvai Papanna anniversary celebrations and thought I would be given an opportunity to speak. BJP leader K Laxman came, spoke, and left. I didn’t understand what happened, " the actress-politician said.

Only the BJP senior leaders like Bandi Sanjay and K Laxman should know how to use my services the BJP leader said. Vijayashanti further said that it was for the party leadership to decide from where she has to contest in the upcoming elections.

This incident with the BJP party leadership sidelining the actress-turned politician is quite similar to what happened with TDP spokesperson Divya Vani. leading to her resigning from the Party and bringing to light the treatment meted out to women politicians in the TDP.

