Video: Two Men Stranded in Flood Waters Rescued by IAF Chopper

Hyderabad: Two people who got stuck in the overflowing Godavari river on the outskirts of Somanpalli in Mancherial district were airlifted by the IAF chopper on Thursday.

The air force helicopter pressed into action to evacuate them after the MLA Balka Suman sought help of the minister KT Rama Rao in rescuing the two stranded people.

A video of the rescue operation went viral on social media. The two people were identified as Saraiah and Gattaiah from Somanpalli went to a nearby forest for grazing goats and were trapped in the flood waters when they were returning to their village. They pleaded for help but no one could venture out to save them because of gushing water.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued red alert for Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Janagama districts. An orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts and a yellow alert for other districts.

