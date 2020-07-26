HYDERABAD: Bank officials have lodged a complaint against TRS party MLA Danam Nagender over threatening and obstructing them from their duties.

In their complaint, the bank officials stated that the MLA along with his aides had threatened and obstructed them from their duties and also stopped the auction. They even abused the officials with obscene language, the complaint read.

According to details, a man took a loan for a plot of land in Khairatabad around 10 years ago. As the man defaulted on the repayment of the loan, the lending bank officials have initiated the process of the public auctioning of the man's mortgaged asset.

At the same time, the MLA who reached the place threatened the bank officials who were conducting the auction and obstructed them to discharge their duties.

A video of the incident filmed on mobile phones widely went viral on social media.