WANAPARTHY: In a dastardly act, a man was caught on camera attacking a couple with a machete at Buddaram of Gopalpet Mandal in Wanaparthy district of Telangana on Wednesday.

A simmering land dispute between two families for the past three years has snowballed into the savage attack which left the couple grievously injured. The accused was identified as Arjun Rao who repeatedly attacked the victims, Anantha Rao and Ratnamma, with the machete.

According to information, Arjuna Rao first attacked Ratnamma before going after her husband Anantha Rao who came to rescue his wife. In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Arjun Rao was seen repeatedly Ratnamma with the machete.

With serious bleeding injuries, the victims were rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. Of the two, the condition of Ratnamma, who bore the brunt of Arjun Rao’s attack, was stated to be critical. The neighbours were so panic-stricken by Arjun Rao’s onslaught that no one dared to intervene.

After the video of the murderous attack went viral on social media, police registered a case and began their investigation.