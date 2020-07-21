HYDERABAD: A suspect in a cell phone theft case set himself ablaze in Chandrayangutta police station on Monday unable to bear alleged harassment of the police.

The suspect, Shabbir Ali, was taken to the police station in connection with a mobile phone theft case.

Shabbir was reportedly asked to come again on the next day for further questioning. Unhappy with this, he went out and came back with a bottle of petrol before pouring it on his body and set himself ablaze inside the police station. He alleged that the police were foisting false cases against him.

As soon as he lit himself up, two policemen quickly tried to douse the fire. Critically injured, he was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.



Police however denied Shabbir’s accusation and said that he was arrested in several cases. He was also convicted by the court in four cases, they claimed. An inquiry has been ordered by higher police authorities into the incident.

Currently, he is being treated at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and his health condition is stated to be critical.

The entire episode was recorded on the CC cameras installed in the police station. Shabbir is seen rushing out of the police station being engulfed by flames. Two policemen are also seen rushing to him and trying their best to put out the fire. The incident and the video of it happening right inside the police station caused ripples on social media.