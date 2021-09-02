Video of Minor Girl Dancing at Hyderabad Pub Sparks Furore

A video of a child dancing in the pub went viral. Gachibowli police booked a case against the pub in Kondapur for allowing a six-year-old to enter the pub with her family. The incident came to light after the video of the child dancing at 'The Lal Street Pub' was posted on social media.

A Twitter user shared the video and tagged Cyberabad police and Telangana DGP. He stated that a minor was allowed into the pub and no one followed COVID-19 protocol. Gachibowli police quickly responded to the post and registered a case against the pub management.

Gachibowli Inspector G Suresh said that "A group of 15 people, including three families, went to 'The Lal Street Pub'in Kondapur on Sunday night. In the video, the girl who was part of the group can be seen dancing."

A case under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the pub management. He also said that they will take legal action against the owners of the pub for allowing a minor into a pub.