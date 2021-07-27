Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu Is All Praises For This Jubilee Hills TRS MLA

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu is all praises for TRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The birthday of Municipal Administration and Urban Developed Minister KT Rama Rao was celebrated on a grand scale across various parts of the state on Saturday. The party workers had cut the cakes, saplings were also planted as a part of Mukkoti Vruksharchana.

On the occasion of KTR's birthday, TRS MLA Maganti Gopinath conducted a blood donation program in Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium. A total of 2,425 people have donated blood at the camp, which was organized for the Thalassemia patients.

On this occasion, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has sent a letter of appreciation to MLA Maganti Gopinath. Venkaiah Naidu said that everyone should donate blood as it is one of the greatest services rendered to society.