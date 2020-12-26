VH Bumper Offer To Pawan Kalyan: Will Make You TPCC Chief If You Join Telangana Congress

Senior Congress Leader V Hanumantha Rao has given bumper offer to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. As per reports, VH announced that he would make PK the TPCC chief if he joined Telangana Congress party. VH unveiled the statue of Vangaveeti Ranga Rao at Dhondapadu. He alleged that Vangaveeti was killed as they knew that he had the capacity to become the chief minister.

The senior Congress leader also said that Congress had been destroyed by parties with no political standing. He also made it clear that he was not afraid of anyone and claimed that there were phone calls being made to make BCs the top position in the Telangana Congress party.

VH said he was willing to sacrifice his life for the sake of the party.