Veteran Left Leader Gunda Mallesh Passes Away

CPI senior leader and former MLA Gunda Mallesh is no more. The Veteran Communist died while under treatment for kidney and heart-related ailments. The end came on Tuesday afternoon

A politician with old world values, Mallesh (73) was known for his simplicity. He did not have much properties and lived a very frugal life. A well-known leader of the Singareni labour unions, he has been deeply involved in the trade union movement in the North Telangana region. He began his life as a lorry cleaner and soon become a worker in Singareni collieries. Later, he became a leader of the trade union. Later, he joined the CPI nd went on to become the national committe member.

He became an MLA in 1983, 1985 and 1994. He was the leader of the CPI in the legislative assembly of the undivided AP. Minister Indrakaran Redd, MLA Jogu Ramanna, CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI national leader Dr Narayana, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy condoled his death and recalled his services to the Left movement in AP.

He is survived by wife, son and a daughter.