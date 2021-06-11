Very Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Hyderabad Over The Next Three Days
Jun 11, 2021, 16:05 IST
Heavy rains have been lashing several regions of Telugu states hinting at an early monsoon. According to IMD weather forecast, there will be very heavy rainfall from June 12 to June 14.
The GHMC has asked officers to ensure that all the buildings which are dilapidated be vacated immediately. It has also ordered the evacuation of people residing beneath old walls, sloppy terrains.
