Very Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Hyderabad Over The Next Three Days

Jun 11, 2021, 16:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

Heavy rains have been lashing several regions of Telugu states hinting at an early monsoon. According to IMD weather forecast, there will be very heavy rainfall from June 12 to June 14. 

The GHMC has asked officers to ensure that all the buildings which are  dilapidated be vacated immediately. It has also ordered the evacuation of people residing beneath old walls, sloppy terrains.  

Advertisement
Back to Top