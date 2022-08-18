Venkat Reddy, Shashidhar Reddy Seek Sonia Gandhi Appointment

Internal bickering within the Telangana Congress seems to be refusing to die down. Senior Congress leaders Marri Shahsidhar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who were uhappy over the functioning style of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy sought AICC president Sonia Gandhi's appointment to brief her on the current state of affairs in the party’s state unit.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has been expressing his displeasure with the party's leadership in the state ever since the comments made against him by Addanki Dayakar at public meeting in Chunduru meeting. A controversery had erupted over Dayakar's 'Home Guards' and 'Bartender' comments against Venkat Reddy.

Former minister and veteran congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on AICC in-charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore, PCC Chief Revanth Reddy and poll strategist Sunil Kangolu stating that they are doing more damage to the party rather than building it's image in the state.

Shashidhar Reddy said the local leaders were not being taken into confidence nor being consulted in inducting leaders from other parties into the Congress.

How can Revanth Reddy use terms like home guards against the party's veterans, seniors and loyalist, who have been working with commitment, dedication and sincere to the party. All those who gave their sweat and blood to the party were offended by his home guard remark, he said.

