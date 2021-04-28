Vemulawada Temple Employee Siphons Off Rs 40 Lakh From Laddu Sales

Rajanna Sircilla: An employee at the Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple was accused of falsifying sales figures to steal money by selling laddus. As per sources, the sales department employee misappropriated about Rs 40 lakh (2 lakh laddus).

According to a temple source, the employee misled the authorities by sending incorrect laddu sales figures, resulting in the selling of two lakh laddus worth Rs 40 lakh. He is accused of using the funds for personal reasons.

Officials from the prasadam manufacturing wing double-checked the data and discovered anomalies in the selling of prasadam, which led them to suspect his involvement.

As per sources, there was no stock, the employee misled higher officials by projecting false figures, claiming that the sales department had 2 lakh laddus on hand. The irregularities were discovered but the laddu production department officials did not notify higher officials

Temple Executive Officer Krishna Prasad said that an investigation would be conducted into the allegations and that if employees were found to be involved in the fraud, action would be taken against them.