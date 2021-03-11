Vemulawada Shiva Temple aka South Kashi Flooded With Devotees For Mahashivaratri

Mahashivaratri celebrations are being held on a grand note in Vemulawada, also known as the Kashi of the South. Devotees have been visiting Rajarajeswaraswamy since morning. Devotees say that it took them about three hours to have the Darshan of the Lord.

TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy, Satyamani Swarnalatha Reddy, Temple JEO Lakshmaiah and IG family members presented Pattu Vastras to Swamy on the occasion of the festival.

The temple priests and officials welcomed them with Poornakumbham. Vemulawada temple authorities have made prior arrangements for the convenience of devotees. In the wake of COVID-19, authorities have prohibited Sarva Darshan to avoid the crowding of people.

A special darshan will be held for the Shivaswamys from 4 pm to 5 pm. Mahalingarchana will be held at Swami's Kalyana Mantap from 6 pm to 8 pm. Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam will be observed by 11 Rutviks from 11.35 pm to 3.30 am on Friday.

