VC Sajjanar Shares Mahesh Babu's Meme, Says Travel In TSRTC Is Safe and Cost Effective

Senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar, who took charge as Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is trying to come up with new strategies so that the past glory of TSRTC will be back.TSRTC is a very prestigious organisation and has made huge contributions towards the development of Hyderabad as well as Telangana. Today, Sajjanar shared a meme and wrote travel in TSRTC is safely with less cost. Here is the tweet. Just give a look at it.

Sajjanar after taking the charge as the MD of TSRTC said that, “I have three goals in mind for TSRTC. First, I want to make the corporation self-reliant and focus on increasing its revenues. Second, we will work towards customer satisfaction, as that is the most important aspect of any business. And last, I will be working extensively towards staff welfare. All efforts will be made to take care of our 48,000 employees, including drivers, mechanics, conductors and managers. I will also address any pending issues that the employees might have."

Recently, TRSTC has set up milk feeding kiosk at MGBS bus station.