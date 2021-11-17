VC Sajjanar Reacts to Netizen on Twitter

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar responded to a message sent by a Twitter user from Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday. Pavan Varma, a resident of Muthyampet village in Dandepalli mandal messaged Sajjanar stating that there are only a few buses on the Luxettipet-Karimnagar stretch after 9 pm and requested to provide extra buses.

Sajjanar said that, "Inconvenience is deeply regretted. Please reach out to Padmavathi who will coordinate and examine the feasibility." She promised to solve it. Pawan Varma thanked Sajjanar for responding to the Twitter post.

VC Sajjanar is putting all his efforts to solve the problems of the passengers and is trying to develop TSRTC in all aspects.