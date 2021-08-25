VC Sajjanar Is Now TSRTC MD, Stephen Ravindra Takes Charge As Cyberabad Commissionerate

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has been transferred and posted as Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The State Government on Wednesday issued orders transferring two IPS officers. VC Sajjanar was posted as TSRTC MD, another senior IPS officer Stephen Ravindra was posted as the Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

There was in charge MD for RTC as Transport department Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma was overseeing the activities of the corporation. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently reviewed the Corporation activities and decided to appoint an IPS officer in the post of MD.

A 1996 batch IPS officer VC Sajjanar was recently promoted to the rank of Additional Director General. In his tenure as the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar has cracked many sensational cases. He was well known for solving the Warangal acid attack case, the Veterinary doctor (Disha) encounters in Shamshabad which was a piece of sensational news across the country. Sajjanar also has a good reputation for cracking multi-level scams including the Chinese loan apps case. He was also instrumental in conducting special drives for people to come forward and donate plasma during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen Ravindra is presently Inspector-General of police looking after West Zone in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Traffic Curbs on Tank Bund Road on Sundays