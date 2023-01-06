VBIT Girls Photo Morphing Case: Cops Arrest Culprit

Students and its organisations staged a protest in front of the VBIT college premises at Ghatkesar town in Hyderabad over girl students morphed photos demanding strict action against the hackers.

Reportedly, Police with four teams have launched a man hunt for the hackers and it is learnt that they had arrested one hacker, Pradeep in Vijayawada. But, there is no official confirmation yet.

It all began with a girl student pursuing BTech in the college received a phone call on November 9, 2022 from an unknown man and soon she started chatting with him daily on the phone.

However, recently she stopped talking to the man as she did not like his behaviour. Subsequently, the accused started sending obscene photos to the girls who are her friends by morphing their display pictures on WhatsApp. The accused also reportedly threatened the girls for approaching the cops. Based on the complaint of the victims, police filed a case under IT Act.

Also Read: Vikarabad School Students Demand Teachers' Suspension Over Romance