HYDERABAD: Revolutionary poet and activist Varavara Rao's family members have written to the Maharashtra government to furnish a factual report on his health status. Last week, he was shifted from Taloja jail to different hospitals in Mumbai after his health condition worsened. Subsequently, he also tested positive for COVID-19 prompting his family to renew their appeals for his release on health grounds.

In a letter, Varavara Rao's wife Hemalatha and daughters -- Sahaja, Anala and Pavana -- stated that the doctors have identified stitches on his head before he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. The family members also urged the government to allow one of the family members to take care of him as he is not in a position to do things on his own.

Varavara Rao, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday last, was shifted to Nanavati Hospital on Sunday.

After Testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Rao was moved out of the prison and admitted to JJ Hospital in South Mumbai.

On Sunday, he was shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for neurological and urological treatment.

Rao is lodged in the Taloja Jail in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case of November 2018. He is one of the accused, charged with conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

