Varalaxmi Vratam: WhatsApp, Facebook, Messages, Quotes, Images To Send To Your Dear Ones

Varalaxmi Vratam is one of the most important Hindu festivals observed in the month of Sravana Masam. This year, Varalaxmi Vratam is celebrated on August 20th and the festival is also called Varalaxmi Nombu. Women perform special pujas and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. Most of the women observe fast on this day and seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. Generally, Varalaxmi Vratam is celebrated on the second Friday of the Sravan Masam.

Puja Timings:

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat = 06:44 to 09:01 (morning)

Duration = 2 Hours 17 Minutes

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat = 13:37 to 15:56 (afternoon)

Duration = 2 Hours 18 Minutes

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat = 19:42 to 21:10 (evening)

Duration = 1 Hour 27 Minutes

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat = 24:10+ to 26:05+ (midnight)

Duration = 1 Hour 55 Minutes.

Here are some of the WhatsApp, Facebook, Messages, Quotes, Images to send to your dear ones on the occasion of Varalaxmi Vratam.

Let Goddess Lakshmi bless you with all eight forces on this Varalakshmi Vratam festival.

Sri (Wealth), Bhu (Earth), Sarasvati (learning), Priti (love), Kirti (Fame), Santi (Peace), Tushti (Pleasure), and Pushti (Strength). Happy Vara Mahalaxmi Vratham.

I wish u Happy varalakshmi vratam and I pray to God Lakshmi for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life,May your all dreams come true.

Vara Lakshmi is the goddess who grants boons to her devotees without hesitation. The Goddess for wealth, earth, learning, love, fame, peace, pleasure in life, strength are together known as Ashta Lakshmi.