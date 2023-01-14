Vande Bharat Express: Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam; Check Ticket Prices, Timings

South Central Railways‘ has released the details of the upcoming 8th Vande Bharat Express which will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It covers a distance of 700 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. It is going to be Telangana's first semi-high speed passenger train service. The train will halt at four stations during the journey.

Warangal

Khammam

Vijayawada Junction

Rajahmundry

Train ticket prices from Secunderabad to four halting stations

Secunderabad to Warangal Rs: 520

Secunderabad to Khammam Rs: 750

Secunderabad to Vijayawada Rs: 905

Secunderabad to Rajahmundry Rs: 1365

Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs: 1665 (Chair Car (CC))

Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs: 3120 ( Executive Class (EC))

Journey from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam

Departure from Secunderabad – 15:00 hours

Arrival at Warangal – 16:35 hours

Departure from Warangal – 16:36 hours

Arrival at Khammam – 17:45 hours

Departure from Khammam – 17:46 hours

Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 19:00 hours

Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 19:05 hours

Arrival at Rajahmundry – 20:58 hours

Departure from Rajahmundry – 21:00 hours

Arrival at Visakhapatnam – 23:30 hours

Journey from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad

Departure from Visakhapatnam – 05:45 hours

Arrival at Rajahmundry – 07:55 hours

Departure from Rajahmundry – 07:57 hours

Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 10:00 hours

Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 10:05 hours

Arrival at Khammam – 11:00 hours

Departure from Khammam – 11:01 hours

Arrival at Warangal – 12:05 hours

Departure from Warangal – 12:06 hours

Arrival at Secunderabad – 14:15

