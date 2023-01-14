Vande Bharat Express: Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam; Check Ticket Prices, Timings
South Central Railways‘ has released the details of the upcoming 8th Vande Bharat Express which will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It covers a distance of 700 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. It is going to be Telangana's first semi-high speed passenger train service. The train will halt at four stations during the journey.
- Warangal
- Khammam
- Vijayawada Junction
- Rajahmundry
Train ticket prices from Secunderabad to four halting stations
Secunderabad to Warangal Rs: 520
Secunderabad to Khammam Rs: 750
Secunderabad to Vijayawada Rs: 905
Secunderabad to Rajahmundry Rs: 1365
Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs: 1665 (Chair Car (CC))
Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs: 3120 ( Executive Class (EC))
Journey from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam
Departure from Secunderabad – 15:00 hours
Arrival at Warangal – 16:35 hours
Departure from Warangal – 16:36 hours
Arrival at Khammam – 17:45 hours
Departure from Khammam – 17:46 hours
Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 19:00 hours
Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 19:05 hours
Arrival at Rajahmundry – 20:58 hours
Departure from Rajahmundry – 21:00 hours
Arrival at Visakhapatnam – 23:30 hours
Journey from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad
Departure from Visakhapatnam – 05:45 hours
Arrival at Rajahmundry – 07:55 hours
Departure from Rajahmundry – 07:57 hours
Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 10:00 hours
Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 10:05 hours
Arrival at Khammam – 11:00 hours
Departure from Khammam – 11:01 hours
Arrival at Warangal – 12:05 hours
Departure from Warangal – 12:06 hours
Arrival at Secunderabad – 14:15
Also Read: No Kite-flying On Roads & Near Places Of Worship This Sankranti 2023: Hyderabad Police