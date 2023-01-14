Vande Bharat Express: Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam; Check Ticket Prices, Timings

Jan 14, 2023, 12:35 IST
South Central Railways‘ has released the details of the upcoming 8th Vande Bharat Express which will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It covers a distance of 700 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. It is going to be Telangana's first semi-high speed passenger train service. The train will halt at four stations during the journey.

  • Warangal
  • Khammam
  • Vijayawada Junction
  • Rajahmundry

Train ticket prices from Secunderabad to four halting stations 

Secunderabad to Warangal Rs: 520

Secunderabad to Khammam Rs: 750

Secunderabad to Vijayawada Rs: 905

Secunderabad to Rajahmundry Rs: 1365

Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs: 1665 (Chair Car (CC))

Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs: 3120 ( Executive Class (EC))

Journey from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam

Departure from Secunderabad – 15:00 hours

Arrival at Warangal – 16:35 hours
Departure from Warangal – 16:36 hours

Arrival at Khammam – 17:45 hours
Departure from Khammam – 17:46 hours

Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 19:00 hours
Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 19:05 hours

Arrival at Rajahmundry – 20:58 hours
Departure from Rajahmundry – 21:00 hours

Arrival at Visakhapatnam – 23:30 hours

Journey from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad

Departure from Visakhapatnam – 05:45 hours

Arrival at Rajahmundry – 07:55 hours
Departure from Rajahmundry – 07:57 hours

Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 10:00 hours
Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 10:05 hours

Arrival at Khammam – 11:00 hours
Departure from Khammam – 11:01 hours

Arrival at Warangal – 12:05 hours
Departure from Warangal – 12:06 hours

Arrival at Secunderabad – 14:15

