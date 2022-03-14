Vanasthalipuram: Stray Dog Found Carrying Newborn's Severed Head

A stray dog was seen carrying the head of an infant in its mouth near Sahara road in Vanasthalipuram police limits on Sunday. According to the Hindu, M. Karthik, a resident of LB Nagar was near his friend’s shop at Vivekananda statue on Sunday and he spotted the stray dog with the severed head of an infant. He followed the dog, it dropped the head and went away.

He informed the police and a police team reached the spot. ACP K Purushotham Reddy said, "It is possible that the infant may have died during a premature delivery and may have not been properly buried. The stray dog which smelled the infant probably bit the head off and carried it around."

According to the police, the age of the unidentified baby was two or three days. A case was registered in Vanasthalipuram police station under Section 318 of the IPC.

It is suspected that the infant might have been abandoned by the parents. However, CCTV units are being examined to identify the dog’s movement and the place it first picked the head. Based on the injuries, it was also suspected that the dog might have separated the head from the infant’s body.

Vanasthalipuram police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

