Vanama Raghava Sent To 14 Days Judicial Remand

Vanama Raghava, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, was arrested by the police on January 7th in connection with a businessman's familicide. He has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Vanama Raghava had been on the run ever since the Paloncha police registered a case against him under various sections. It is all known knowledge that Ramakrishna, set on fire his wife and two daughters before immolating himself at his residence in Paloncha on January 3.

A police team apprehended Raghava at Mandalapalli X Roads on Friday night. He was produced before the magistrate on Saturday morning. He was lodged in the sub-jail in Bhadrachalam.

ASP Rohith Raj said that Raghava was involved in 11 other cases booked against him under Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 306 (abetment to suicide), and Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) in the past." He further stated that Raghava confessed to the crime of abetment to suicide.

The ruling TRS party also suspended Vanama Raghavendra Rao from the party with immediate effect. Following directions from TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the party general secretary and MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and the party Khammam in-charge Nookala Naresh Reddy issued orders in this regard.

