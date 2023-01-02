Vaikuntha Ekadasi: Devotees Throng Temples in Two Telugu States

Large number of devout Hindus thronged temples since early morning on Monday and offered special poojas to mark Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Serpentine queues of devotees were seen at the major temples across two telugu states including famous temples- Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri– waiting to have darshan of the deities and offer prayers.

The temple's management had made arrangements for the devotees to have a hassle-free darshan.

