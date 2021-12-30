Vaccination Certificate Must for Entry Into New Year Parties in Hyderabad

The Telangana government has issued guidelines for New Year celebrations on Wednesday. As per the guidelines, only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to participate in the New Year celebrations at hotels and other venues in Hyderabad. City Police Commissioner C. V. Anand issued guidelines to the organisers of New Year parties in hotels, clubs, and pubs on Wednesday. The organisers and management must ensure that no one is allowed without either an electronic or physical certificate of both vaccine doses. To hold the New Year's Eve festivities, the organisers must apply to the police for a temporary amusement licence. They must ensure that there is physical separation within the venue. Thermal scanners should be stationed at the venue's entrance to scan all visitors.

"The organisers shall be responsible for ensuring that passes/tickets/coupons are not sold/issued/given in excess of capacity, which violates Covid regulations and social distancing," the instructions stated. They have also been instructed to ensure that no one without a mask enters the venue. A Rs 1,000 fine will be enforced for failing to wear a mask in public places. All staff and organisers on-site should have tested negative for Covid-19 within the past 48 hours.

The organisers must guarantee that all attendees get surgical masks and sanitizers/handrub that meet the stipulated standards and specifications. They must also guarantee that the facilities and possibly hazardous locations are cleansed and disinfected before the programme begins. "All essential means should be made by the organisers to ensure that the attendees/invitees are thoroughly informed of current relevant information, legislation, and limits." "Regular announcements/visual display arrangements can be made at the location to that effect," the rules state. Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 235 new Covid cases but no deaths in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday.

