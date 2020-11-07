Uttam Reddy Suspects Scam In Telangana Flood Relief, Demands Probe

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy lashed out at the ruling TRS government and alleged that several irregularities have taken place in the distribution of cash relief to the flood-affected households.

Uttam Kumar Reddy who spoke to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over the phone urged her to order a high-level probe into the irregularities that took place in the disbursement of cash among people. He questioned that why the leaders are giving cash and called the entire operation as 'open loot in brazen daylight'. The TPCC chief pointed out at many instances where the relief distributed to the TRS supporters and followers instead of flood-affected persons. He also said that distribution of money has taken place at few localities which had not suffered any loss due to floods.

He further added that "A total of Rs 550 crore was sanctioned and the government withdrew Rs 387 crore in cash and it was distributed through TRS cadre." He further quoted that, "At many places, TRS cadre took up to Rs 5,000 commission to distribute Rs. 10,000 relief. This was unprecedented in Independent India.”

Uttam Kumar Reddy also told the Governor that Congress has prepared a list of nearly 15,000 people in Circle-12, about 10,000 in the West Zone, and thousands of other people in other GHMC areas who had not yet received any relief from the government. He alleged that the TRS government distributed cash to strengthen the party and was buying votes for GHMC elections.