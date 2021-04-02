Using Hyderabad Metro Rail? Check New COVID Rules For Local Travel

L & T Metro Rail Hyderabad issued new covid guidelines with the number of covid cases climbing. Passengers traveling by metro rail to work are urged to buy tickets via use of Mobile, MakeMyTrip, Paytm, T-Savaari apps for contactless service and to remain safe.

Metro Rail authorities urged commuters to wear masks and to maintain social distance. They asked passengers not to remove the mask while talking on the phone. For passenger safety, a total of 55 metro trains have been running daily and all these are being sanitized on a daily basis. Besides, every 2-3 hours, the touchpoints like escalators and lift points are being sanitized. Stickers have been posted on rail seats to enable physical distance.

Thermal screening of every passenger is mandatory before boarding the train. The passengers will be fined if they found violating the rules.