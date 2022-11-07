US Tech Firm Pi Square Technologies Opens Global Delivery Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Detroit headquartered US Tech firm Pi Square Technologies opened its Global Delivery Centre (GDC) in Hyderabad on Monday. The Centre will focus on emerging areas such as Data science and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cyber Security, Animation, VFX, CGI, AR and VR, among others. It will actively engage in serving global technology firms including several Fortune 500 companies in North America, Europe, and APAC regions.

The Global Delivery Centre was inaugurated by Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Department of IT, E&C, Commerce and Industries, Government of Telangana.Located at Mindspace, HITEC City in Madhapur, the Centre initially will have 300 employees and the number will be scaled up to over 1,000 in next two years.

The Centre will also house a state-of-the-art animation studio named ‘Hornbill Studio’. From Pre-production to Post-production and Animation to VFX, the Studio will provide end-to-end visual technology solutions to global media majors.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mr Jayesh Ranjan said,“Hyderabad has been attracting companies from all over the world to set up their global delivery centres and technology hubs. This is an endorsement to the growing stature of our city not just at the national level but also at the international level.”

“I am glad that Hornbill Studios has been set up in Hyderabad. Telangana government has been working on policies to boost the animation industry in the State.We are committed to providing an ecosystem for growth which will make Hyderabad the Animation Capital Of the world,” Mr Jayesh added.

“Future emerging technologies will be at the heart of our Global Delivery Centre in Hyderabad. We believe in the holistic digital transformation philosophy and our endeavour will be to offer the best of future digital experience to our global clients,” said Pi Square Group President Sarat Kothapalli.

“Great insightful expertise gained from our Animation and VFXstudo play a crucial role in building future spaces such as augmented and virtual Metaverse. What can be more exciting than creating the future! With Hornbill Studios, we would like to be at the forefront of building futuristic human experience,” said CEO Srinivas Raju.

PowerKids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra and Cofounder of Lattix and Vice President of CodeClinic Frank Waldman were also present on the occasion.