US Consulate Hyderabad Resumes Student Visa Appointments

From June 14, the US Consulate General in Hyderabad will resume student visa appointments for the months of July and August. The US Consulate General in Hyderabad announced the news on Twitter on Friday. It advised students to keep monitoring its websites for appointment availability: https://ustraveldocs.com/

"Our capacity remains limited to the health and safety of our staff and customers, and to doing our part in reducing the spread of Covid-19," the Consulate General tweeted.

It added, "Facilitating legitimate student travel to the United States remains a top priority for the US Mission to India. Please keep a close eye on our websites and social media pages for updates on our operating status." Earlier, due to pandemic situation in the state, the consulate General had cancelled all the routine visa services from May 3.