US Based Software Company Sprinklr To Set Up Office In Hyderabad With 1000 Workforce

IT and Industries Minister KTR met the leadership team of Sprinklr in New York, USA. The leadership team of Sprinklr informed the Minister about their plan of setting up their office in Hyderabad with a strong work force of 1000 IT professionals.

They also informed the Minister that the estimated employee headcount will go upto 1000 in the coming 3-5 years.

During the meeting, Minister KTR highlighted the IT ecosystem existing in the state of Telangana and stated that the Govt of Telangana will provide complete assistance to the company.

Sprinklr is an American software company based in New York City that develops a SaaS customer experience management (CXM) platform.

The company's software, also called Sprinklr, combines different applications for social media marketing, social advertising, content management, collaboration, employee advocacy, customer care, social media research, and social media monitoring.

Sprinklr was founded in 2009 by technology executive Ragy Thomas. On June 23rd, 2021, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CXM. We are one of the fastest growing SaaS companies at 33% YoY.

The headquarters of Sprinklr is in New York, with a regional HQ in London for EMEA and Singapore for APAC. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and currently employs 3700 people in 25 countries spanning 24 time zones and 27 languages. Out of which 1700 employees are based out of Gurgaon and Bangalore locations.