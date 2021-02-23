Urs Festivities At Bada Pahad Dargah Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Bada Pahad Darga, Peddagutta is a small town, village, and Muslim pilgrimage center. The three-day annual festival of Urs celebrations of the famous Bada Pahad Syed Shadulla Hussaini Darga will be held from Tuesday in the Varni Mandal of Nizamabad district.

The Dargah is located at a distance of 38 km from the town of Nizamabad. Many Muslim devotees and Hindu devotees climb approximately one thousand steps every year to reach the hill.

Thousands of devotees from Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka will be participating in these celebrations. Due to Covid-19, celebrations were held in a simple manner last year; devotees were not allowed to participate in the celebrations. Officials are expecting a huge number of devotees this year. It would be challenging on their part to hand the security of the devotees.

The revenue department and Wakf board officials have made all the arrangements for the conduct of celebrations. Banswada RDO Rajeshwar Goud and Varni Tahsildar Vittal supervised the arrangements.