HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that the urban forest parks being developed by the state government will function as oxygen factories for urban areas. He said that this is part of the government's effort to create urban lung spaces.

He said around 32 urban parks have already been completed, while the others are in the stages of development. About 59 urban forest parks were under development within a 5-km radius of Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Hyderabad and another 36 urban forest parks have been proposed for development across the State.

The chief secretary along with Forest Department officials visited the urban forest park at Kandlakoya near Medchal on Saturday.

He enquired with the officials about the rejuvenation of forest, soil protection, types of plants suited for soils in Telangana, and the facilities provided to the visitors in urban forest parks.

He expressed pleasure over the development of oxygen park and said that steps had been taken for the degraded forests' rejuvenation in the State.

The Chief Secretary called upon the people to participate in the 'Haritha Haram' program and increase green cover. He planted saplings in the park on the occasion.

Principal Secretary for Environment and Forests Rajat Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha, Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector V Venkateshwarlu, and other officials accompanied the CS during the tour.