Upset Over Poor Performance, Police Job Aspirant Ends Life in Khammam

A young man who was reportedly upset over performing poorly in the Telangana Sub Inspector preliminary examination held on Sunday, died by suicide on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Raja Prakash, 24, a native of Thalluri Venkatapuram of Kallur mandal in Khammam district.

According to Khammam-II Town SI Ramu. Arigela Rajaprakash (24), a resident of Talluri Venkatapuram village in Kalluru mandal, had a love marriage with Kavitha four months ago. After completing their degree, they rented a house in Burhanpuram in Khammam and had been preparing for the police recruitment exams.

He had been upset since Sunday as there was no hope of clearing the examination after checking the key paper.

When his wife Kavitha went out, Raja Prakash committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan at his residence.

In a similar incidence, a young woman identified as Pole Panchasheela, 20, a native of Madnoor mandal allegedly died by suicide jumped into a highway side waterbody in Bhiknoor police limits of Kamareddy district on August 10.

