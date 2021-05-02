Upset Etela Smells A Rat, Cries Foul

Etela Rajender on Saturday expressed happiness after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took over the health portfolio. It is known that Etela was divested off his portfolio after a few farmers and landowners in Achampet and Hakimpet villages complained that they were forced to sell their land to Jamuna Hatcheries owned by Etela Rajender's family.

Etela said that this is an attempt to malign his image. He further added, “I will discuss this with my followers and well-wishers in Huzurabad constituency. The people of my constituency, my supporters, are my bosses. I can't take any decision on my future course of action without consulting them. I will act according to their wishes and aspirations."

He also said that this is a pre-planned act and in 20 years of political career, he had never faced the brunt of vendetta politics.

Etela said that he will react to this only after the inquiry report is out. To a question on whether he will quit the party or not, Etela said that he would never quit the party.

After the allegations on Etela, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to get an inquiry done by the district collector and Vigilance DGP Purnachandra Rao to find the truth behind the allegations.