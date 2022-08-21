Uprooting of KCR Govt Has Begun: Amit Shah in Munugode Meeting

BJP top leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a public meeting in the Munugode assembly constituency, hitting out at the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government.

"The Modi government reduced petrol prices twice. However, the KCR government has not reduced the VAT on petrol. This has led to a spike in inflation in Telangana, the state government isn't ready to procure rice at MSP from the farmers. We promise to procure rice if BJP is given an opportunity to form govt here," Shah said in a public meeting.

The KCR government, he alleged, was anti-farmer. "They are not letting the farmers benefit from PM Fasal Bima Yojana. The farmers would have got compensation during the floods through Bima Yojana," he said. He also further added that the KCR had been cheating all sections of people by not fulfilling the promises made by him.

Amit Shah posed several questions in a response to KCR's Saturday tirade against the BJP government at the centre.“He had promised super speciality hospitals in each district. Is there one in Nalgonda? He had promised Rs 3000 to each unemployed person, are you receiving it? They had promised two bedroom houses to the homeless. Have the poor gotten homes yet?” he questioned. Telangana will see development if BJP CM elected, he added.

Amit Shah then went on to critisize the KCR led TRS goverment over its failure to made a Dalit as CM despite making a promise of doing so. “If you choose the TRS govt again, instead of KCR, KTR will become the CM. There will be no Dalit CM,” he claimed.

“They had promised Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit household under the Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad while fighting against Eatala Rajender. They had promised three acres of lands for each Dalit in the state. Did they recieve it? Tribals were promised one acre of land each. Has that promise been fulfilled yet?” he asked.

With bypolls set to take place in Munugode assembly constituency shortly, all political parties in the fray have launched an intensive campaign.

