Uppal Woman Rushed To Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad After Adverse Reaction to COVID Vaccine

India on Saturday undertook the biggest, nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive which was carried out during 3,352 sessions by 16,755 specially trained personnel. A total of 1,91,181 healthcare and frontline workers received the first dose. However, in some cases, those who have taken the COVID vaccine became ill.

Seven people who have been vaccinated in Maharashtra displayed the symptoms like body pains and fever. They have been admitted to hospital.

In a recent developement, a woman from Uppal of Hyderabad showed adverse reactions after administering COVID vaccine. The woman was identified as Naveena and she was given Covishield vaccine on January 16th. The very next day, she suffered from vomitings, nausea, dizziness, etc. She was immediately rushed to Gandhi hospital. The Superintendent of Gandhi hospital Raja Rao said that her health condition is stable.

Dr Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said that, "On the first day of the nationwide vaccination drive, Telangana has managed to vaccinate 85 per cent of total beneficiaries."