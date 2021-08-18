Upload Dalit Bandhu Scheme Details Online in 24 Hours Of GO Release: Telangana HC

High Court issued orders to the government stating that all the details related to Dalit Bandhu should be uploaded on the official website within 24 hours of GO release. Many PILs have been filed in the Telangana High Court to declare that CM KCR has started Dalit Bandhu only to derive political gains in the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll.

The watch voice of the people organization has filed a PIL in the High Court. A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy asked the Telangana government to upload every detail related to Dalit Bandhu within 24 hours of GO release. Watch Voice Of People filed a petition in the High Court stating that some of the beneficiaries have been identified before the government released rules for the Dalit Bandhu Scheme, which started on a pilot basis in the Huzurabad constituency on August 16. Advocate BS Prasad explained that Dalit Bandhu is applicable for all the Dalits and rules have been decided by AG Prasad. Lawyer Sashi Kiran said that there is no GO related to the rules of Dalit Bandhu on the website. The High Court questioned the Telangana government,'What is the problem in uploading the GO in the official website' and ordered to post the GO within 24 hours of its release.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched Dalit Bandhu at Shalapalli on the outskirts of Huzurabad on August 16th. While launching the scheme, KCR described the scheme as not merely an initiative aimed at Dalit empowerment, but a movement. He said that a qualitative change will be brought into the lives of SCs with the Dalit Bandhu scheme.