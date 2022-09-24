Unveiling of Hyderabad Formula E Prix’s Gen 2 Car at Tank Bund Tomorrow 

Hyderabad: Ahead of Formula E Prix, which is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad early next year, the Gen 2 display car is being unveiled for public viewing on Tank Bund here on Sunday.

The Gen 2 display car is being introduced in the city not only to delight the motor fans but also create an awareness amongst others. The organisers of the racing event are also contemplating to showcase the car in other metro cities in the country.

The Formula E Gen 2 cars are similar to the Formula 1 cars but run on EV technology. These cars can revv up from 0 to 62 kmph in less than 3 seconds while its potential top speed is 280 kmph.

The Formula E Prix was first held in 2014 and since then it has completed 100 races. During season 9 at Hyderabad in 2023, the organisers will introduce the Gen 3 cars in Hyderabad edition for the first time. The Gen 3 cars are lighter, faster, with speeds upto 300 kmph, 0-100 in 2.8 secs, and more energy efficient.

Hyderabad will be among the 12 cities of the globe and the only Indian city specially chosen to host the Formula E Prix in 2023. The city of Nizams is contracted to host the event for the next 4 years. The main difference between Formula 1 and Formula E races is that these E Prix races are held on regular roads and not special tracks.

