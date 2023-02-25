University of Hyderabad Election Results Today

The University of Hyderabad elections for the Student Union 2022-23 were conducted after two years gap due to Covid on Friday. Around 76.21% of them cast their vote while 5,500 students were eligible to vote.

This year, the Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA), Dalit Students' Union (DSU), and Students Federation of India (SFI) formed an alliance and waged joint campaigns, as they did in 2019-20. The Other Backward Classes Federation (OBCF), Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also ran in the election as a bloc.

Prajwal, a Ph.D. student in gender studies who represented the ASA alliance, and Balakrishna, a Ph.D. student in communication who represented the ABVP alliance, were the candidates for president. Even this year's presidential debate was conducted online on February 22 by the electoral commission. More than 3,300 students came to it.

Elections failed to be held during the pandemic, therefore the student body made up of SFI, ASA, and DSU that was elected in 2019–20 has been in charge so far. Election results will be announced on Saturday.